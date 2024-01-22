Clashes spark panic in Maha town ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Thane: A minor scuffle erupted between two communities in Mira Road town late on Sunday — ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya — but the police stepped in swiftly and brought the situation under control by Monday morning, an official said.

A group of people had taken out a procession of nearly half-a-dozen vehicles with saffron flags depicting Lord Ram Temple.

When it was passing through a minority-dominated area, some persons belonging to another community raised objections leading to heated arguments and clashes.

In the clashes, one person sustained minor injury due to “usage of knife” while some of the miscreants smashed window panes of several vehicles with sticks and rods, and also pelted stones at the other group.

As things appeared to turn serious, a team from the Naya Nagar Police immediately rushed to the spot, attempted to speak and broker peace with the agitated leaders from both sides and brought the situation under control.

As a precautionary measure, at least five persons were booked and arrested for the disturbances, as the fracas was nipped in the bud.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale of Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has been probing the matter, the videos of which went viral on Monday, sparking strong reactions.

Meanwhile, a strong police presence has been deployed in the town on Monday to avert any law and order problems.

The situation is reported to be normal now.