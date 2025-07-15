Class 10 student ends life at school in Telangana’s Suryapet

Hyderabad: A class 10 student died by suicide at a school in Telangana’s Suryapet district early on Tuesday, July 15.

The incident occurred at Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School in Nadigudem Mandal. The girl was identified as Tanusha Mahalakshmi. She is a native of Kalakova village in Munagala Mandal. She was reportedly found hanging inside the school campus.

Mahalakshmi’s father visited her at the hostel on Monday. However, the reason for suicide is not clear. Speaking to Siasat.com, Nadigudem sub-inspector said, “The girl was found hanging in the school. We received a complaint at 5:00 am; the incident might have occurred between midnight to 4:30 am. A case of suspicious death has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).”

Addressing the media, Mahalakshmi’s mother said, “My daughter was fine. She was interacting with everyone normally on Sunday. My husband also visited her at the hostel on Monday. We don’t know what happened.”