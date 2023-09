Bareilly: A Class 8 student has been detained here for threatening to blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya, said police on Wednesday.

The boy, a resident of Fatehganj in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, made a call on the emergency Helpline 112.

Also Read One arrested for damaging idol outside temple in Delhi

The boy is presently being interrogated by the police.

Further details are awaited