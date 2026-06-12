Class 9 student gives birth in hostel in Karnataka

Karwar: A shocking incident has come to light in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka, where a Class 9 student reportedly gave birth to a baby while staying in a hostel in Sirsi taluk. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and welfare of children residing in educational institutions.

According to officials, the minor girl was studying in the ninth standard and residing in a hostel under the jurisdiction of the Sirsi Rural Police Station. The matter came to light when she delivered a baby, leaving hostel authorities, parents and local residents stunned.

Infant undergoing medical treatment

Sources said the condition of the newborn is critical and the infant is undergoing medical treatment. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Sirsi Tahsildar and police officials visited the spot and gathered preliminary details.

The case has triggered several questions regarding how the girl became pregnant and whether the matter went unnoticed for months. The incident is particularly surprising as schools reopened only recently, and the delivery reportedly took place within days of the student’s return to the hostel.

The girl’s parents are said to be in shock after learning about the development. They had believed their daughter was safe and under proper supervision at the hostel.

Case registered

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to identify those responsible and determine whether any offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been committed.