Classes for mental well being to resume for Telangana residential school students

Hyderabad: Psychology classes aimed at enhancing the mental health of students are set to resume at SC residential schools in Telangana.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, August 27, Alugu Varshini, secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGWRIES), revealed plans to collaborate with the Brahma Kumaris organization in Hyderabad.

The agreement, likely to be signed by September 2, aims to introduce psychology classes for SC students, focusing on improving their mental well-being. The teachers will undergo training at Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Center in Hyderabad from September 5 to October 26 to effectively support students’ mental well-being.

Varshini announced that the government will implement special measures to reduce student anxiety and prevent suicides, aiming to increase mental well-being. Bi-weekly classes focusing on mental happiness and reducing anxiety will also be organised.

Recognising that Class 5 students, new to Gurukulas, often experience worry, the official stated that the classes will concentrate on meditation, motivation, and anxiety relief to support their transition and overall mental well-being.