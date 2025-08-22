Classroom horror: Hyderabad school teacher thrashes 6-year-old student

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 6-year-old student was allegedly thrashed by a teacher in the classroom of a school in Hyderabad.

The alleged incident which took place at The Model City School, Gautampuri Colony, Erragadda on August 13 came to limelight after details surfaced on social media.

Details of the incident

As per the complaint submitted to the Borabanda Police Station, Mohammed Riyaan Khan who is studying in class I, was physically assaulted by the class teacher who is identified as Tabassum.

In the complaint, the reason behind the assault was stated that the student took out a different book when the teacher was asking him for a Mathematics book.

‘For such a minor reason my son was beaten very badly, causing him severe pain and emotional distress’, the student’s father Mohammed Aamir Khan mentioned in the complaint.

Action following Hyderabad school classroom incident

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered on August 13 under section 115(2) of BNS and section 82 JJA-2015.

Speaking to Siasat.com on the case, sub-inspector of police of Borabanda Police Station S. Swapna said that the case has been registered and the chargesheet is yet to be submitted to the court.

On the other hand, when tried to contact the school, no one responded.

Meanwhile, the father of the student on August 18 went to the school and met the principal Mumtaz Sultana to hand over a leave letter for his son.

In the leave letter to the Hyderabad school, he mentioned that his son is becoming frightened and nervous whenever he is hearing the name of the school due to the classroom assault incident. Seeing him, his sister who is a student of UKG in the same school is feeling scared.

In view of their emotional condition, the father of the student took leave for both of his children.

As of now, action against the teacher is expected after police files the chargesheet in the court.