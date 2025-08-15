Telangana teacher tortures 8-year-old for being ‘too talkative’

Hyderabad: In a troubling incident, a teacher allegedly covered the mouth of a Class 2 student and repeatedly poked near the child’s eye, simply because the student was “too talkative.”

The incident occurred at a private school in Rangareddy.

According to a district education official, P Suseendra Rao, the teacher has been torturing the student since late July to “silence the child”, the Times of India reported.

The incident came to light after the traumatic child refused to attend school. His parents grew suspicious after they noticed their child visibly shaken.

Also Read

“The parents learned of the alleged abuse only after confronting the school management and viewing the classroom’s CCTV footage,” Rao said.

Shockingly, the school management defended the teacher’s action, terming it “discipline.”

The parents, at once, lodged a complaint with the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TGSCPCR), which will now take action against the school.



