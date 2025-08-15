Telangana teacher tortures 8-year-old for being ‘too talkative’

The school management defended the teacher's action, terming it "discipline."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th August 2025 8:26 pm IST
little boy
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a troubling incident, a teacher allegedly covered the mouth of a Class 2 student and repeatedly poked near the child’s eye, simply because the student was “too talkative.”

The incident occurred at a private school in Rangareddy.

According to a district education official, P Suseendra Rao, the teacher has been torturing the student since late July to “silence the child”, the Times of India reported.

MS Teachers

The incident came to light after the traumatic child refused to attend school. His parents grew suspicious after they noticed their child visibly shaken.

“The parents learned of the alleged abuse only after confronting the school management and viewing the classroom’s CCTV footage,” Rao said.

Shockingly, the school management defended the teacher’s action, terming it “discipline.”

The parents, at once, lodged a complaint with the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TGSCPCR), which will now take action against the school.


Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th August 2025 8:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button