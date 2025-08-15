Three arrested in Jewellery shop robbery case in Chandanagar

Hyderabad: The Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the recent armed robbery at Khazana Jewellery store in Chandanagar. Two of the accused were apprehended in Bidar, while the third was caught in Pune. All three hail from Bihar.

The robbery took place on August 12. The gang opened fire on a store employee before fleeing with the loot.

Investigations revealed that this Bihar-based gang had arrived in Hyderabad about a month ago. They stayed in Jagadgirigutta and took up work at a local glass manufacturing unit as a cover, reports stated.

The gang had brought firearms with them from Bihar and spent several days conducting reconnaissance of the jewellery store.

Following the robbery, they went on the run, but police tracked them down and arrested them in different locations across states. The case is under further investigation.