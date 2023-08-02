Close friend of Coimbatore car bomb blast mastermind arrested by NIA

New Delhi: Mohammed Idris (25), a close friend of Jameesha Mubin, the alleged mastermind of the 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Idris was arrested on Tuesday night. He will be produced before a special NIA court in Poonamallee on Wednesday, and the agency is likely to seek his custodial remand.

He is the 12th accused who has been arrested in the case by the agency.

The car blast took place in front of Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on October 23 last year.

Idris has been accused of hatching the entire conspiracy along with the main accused. He was summoned to join the investigation in connection with the ongoing probe. After grilling him for several hours, he was placed under arrest by the NIA.

In April, the NIA filed a charge sheet against six accused. The main accused, Jameesha Mubeen, had died, and the charges for the offences committed by Mubeen are abetted following his death.