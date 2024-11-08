Close to 70 pc of those killed in Gaza are women, children: UN

The UN Human Rights Office on Friday, November 8, said that close to 70 percent of those killed in the ongoing war in Gaza Strip are women and children, describing it as a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.

The office released a 32-page report of detailed analysis of violations for the six-month period from November 2023 to April 2024.

Also Read Israel dropped over 85,000 tonnes of bombs on Gaza since Oct 2023

The report highlights the ongoing attacks, which are indiscriminate in killing civilians, indicating a disregard for the impact of the chosen warfare methods.

“It is essential that there is due reckoning with respect to the allegations of serious violations of international law through credible and impartial judicial bodies and that, in the meantime, all relevant information and evidence are collected and preserved,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

The horrific reality for people of #Gaza & #Israel since 7 October 2023 detailed in @UNHumanRights report.



Close to 70% of those killed in Gaza are children & women.



Unprecedented violations of IHL give rise to concerns of atrocity crimes. The violence must stop immediately. — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) November 8, 2024

The UN human rights office reported 8,119 deaths during the period, which is significantly lower than Palestinian health authorities’ 43,000 deaths since the start of the Israeli military campaign in October 2023.

The majority of verified fatalities are children aged 5-9, 10-14, and babies and children aged 0-4 years old.

Of the verified fatalities, around 80 percent of the victims were killed in residential buildings or similar housing, with 44 percent being children and 26 percent being women.

The verified death of the youngest victim was a one-day-old boy, while the oldest was a 97-year-old woman.

Also Read Israel passes law to deport families of Palestinian attackers

The report expresses concerns about forced transfer, systematic attacks on hospitals, journalists, and the use of white phosphorus munitions.

Turk said that “this unprecedented level of killing, and injury of civilians is a direct consequence of the failure to comply with fundamental principles of international humanitarian law”.

“Tragically, these documented patterns of violations continue unabated, over one year after the start of the war.”

Turk emphasizes the need for immediate violence cessation, release of hostages and detainees, and the immediate provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of 43,469 Palestinians and injuries of 102,561 according to the enclave’s Ministry of Health.