CM asks Rajnath Singh to establish Sainik school in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, along with irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, met Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday.

The chief minister is likely to meet finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman soon.

Earlier today, Revanth Reddy also met Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairperson Manoj Soni and discussed the restructuring of the state public service commission along the lines of the UPSC.

The chief minister held a detailed discussion with the UPSC chairperson on strengthening the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).