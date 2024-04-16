BJP’s CM Biren Singh inflamed ethnic clashes in Manipur: Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles officials have reportedly attributed the ongoing violence in Manipur to Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s “political authoritarianism and ambition.”

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the policies of the BJP-led governments in Manipur and at the center have allegedly exacerbated the conflict and fueled divisions between communities in the northeastern state.

Congress, which is the principal opposition party, has labeled the situation a “BJP-manufactured crisis” and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “shirking responsibility” for the growing conflict.

As cited by Al Jazeera, a presentation reviewed by The Reporters Collective highlighted several policies that “drove home the impression that he (Biren Singh) is targeting Kukis.” In addition, the presentation also noted the “tacit support of state forces” for clashes and “dismemberment of law-and-order machinery.”

This clear assessment by a federal government agency marks an important development, particularly in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent claim that “timely intervention” has significantly improved the situation in Manipur. However, the ongoing clashes in the state seem to belie these claims.

The Assam Rifles review found various factors contributing to the violence, including the influx of “illegal immigrants from Myanmar, Kukiland’s resurgence of calls for a separate administrative unit sought by Kuki’s, and the demand for a national register to curb migration.

The violence, which broke out with a “Tribal Solidarity March” last year, has claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands in the northeastern state.

Furthermore, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-influenced Meitei Leepun organization has purportedly been accused by Kuki leaders of planning assaults against the Kuki community, while Arambai Tenggol is suspected of focusing on members of the Naga community.

Tensions have increased as a result of Arambai Tenggol’s demands, which include removing Kukis from the list of scheduled tribes and revoking the agreement on the suspension of operations.

Reports suggest legislators have pledged to back these requests, escalating the dispute and widening divisions within the community.