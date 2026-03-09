CM calls for upgrade of Hyderabad stadiums to nurture Olympic-level athletes

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, March 9, called for the modernisation of key stadiums in Hyderabad to nuture Olympic-level athletes.

He said international-standard facilities should be provided at the Young India Sports University and an indoor stadium, university complex, hostel buildings, sports grounds and other training facilities should be established within the Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium premises.

Officials were also asked to modernise the Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy Stadium, Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium and the Saroornagar Stadium to meet future requirements for training and competitions.

Reddy said Telangana should be positioned as a host for major events, such as the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games, and asked officials to prepare plans for the same.

The Telangana government last year formulated a sports policy to establish the state as a global sports leader and a hub for national and international sports.

It constituted the Board of Governors for the Sports Hub of Telangana, which includes eminent sports personalities like Kapil Dev, Pullela Gopichand, Baichung Bhutia, Abhinav Bindra and Ravikanth Reddy.

(With inputs from IANS)