Eight countries, including India, Austria, England, Italy, Korea, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales will participate in the qualifiers.

Women’s hockey players and officials at Hyderabad airport for the Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers.
Hyderabad to host Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers from March 8

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to host the Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the Gachibowli Hockey Stadium from March 8 to 14, the Chief Minister’s office said on Sunday, March 1.

Eight countries, including India, Austria, England, Italy, Korea, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales will participate in the qualifiers taking place under the aegis Fédération Internationale de Hockey (FIH).

Under the supervision of the Sports Authority of Telangana, all arrangements have been completed, including an international-standard astro turf, modern player and technical facilities, high-level security arrangements and a premium accommodation for players and officials, the CMO said.

The teams from India, England, Scotland, and Uruguay have already arrived in Hyderabad and world-class accommodation and logistics support have been arranged for all participating teams.

Additionally, special heritage tours and cultural programmes have been planned for visiting players and international delegates to showcase Telangana’s rich culture and heritage.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 1st March 2026 10:07 pm IST

