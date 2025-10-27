CM calls for vigilance in crop procurement amid heavy rains in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, October 28, called for vigilance in crop procurement amid heavy rains in Telangana.

Reddy stressed that all necessary measures should be taken during the procurement of crops, including paddy, cotton and maize. Telangana irrigation and civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar and agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao will hold a review with district collectors, regarding coordination and preparedness for necessary action.

On October 14, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh protested over crop loss due to the recent heavy rains in Telangana. The protest was held in Nirmal district in front of the collector’s office. Farmers from Basara, Mudhol and Bhainsa mandals participated in the protest.

They performed prayers and urged the Telangana government to help them as they suffered losses due to heavy rains.

The farmers were angry over procurement centres not being set up so far and said that the government is not paying attention to the farmers. No matter how many petitions they have given to the authorities, they are getting no results.

In May this year heavy rains coupled with hail storms and strong winds lashed several parts of northern Telangana, damaging standing horticultural crops, paddy and maize in procurement centres, and houses with roofing sheets.

Heavy rain damaged paddy waiting to be lifted at the Metpally agricultural market yard in Jagtial district. The farmers complained that their paddy produce has been waiting to be lifted for 20 days. The maize produce brought to the Choppadandi agricultural market yard got soaked in the rainwater. Heavy rain was also recorded in Ramadugu and Gangadhara mandals of the undivided Karimnagar district.

Heavy rains with strong winds were also recorded in several parts of the undivided Medak district.