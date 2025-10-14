Farmers protest over loss of crop due to heavy rains in Telangana

Hyderabad: A group of farmers led by the Bharatiya Kissan Sangh (BKS) on Tuesday, October 14 protested over crop loss due to the recent heavy rains in Telangana.

The protest was held in Nirmal district in front of the collector’s office. Farmers from Basara, Mudhol and Bhainsa mandals participated in the protest. They performed prayers and urged the Telangana government to help them as they suffered losses due to heavy rains.

The farmers were angry over procurement centres not being set up so far and said that the government is not paying attention to the farmers. No matter how many petitions they have given to the authorities, they are getting no results.

In a video shared on social media, a farmer is heard saying, “It takes a lot of time and effort for a farmer to prepare the field, and get the produce ready. Due to rain,s we have lost a lot of income.”

The farmers were at the Pashupatinath Shiva temple in Mudhol and will protest in front of the Bhainsa Sub-Collector’s office on Wednesday.

The BKS leaders have warned that if the government does not respond, they will unite all the farmers and launch a strong protest across Telangana.