CM directs collectors to speed up Indiramma, Bhu Bharati rollout

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday stressed the key role of district collectors in carrying out the state government’s priority programmes.

He held a video conference with ministers, senior officials, and collectors from all districts at the Command Control Centre in Hyderabad. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Chief Secretary K. Rama Krishna Rao also attended the meeting.

The review covered major programmes including Indiramma Housing, Bhu Bharati, paddy procurement, and agricultural planning.

The Chief Minister praised officials for procuring 22 lakh metric tons more paddy than last year in a short period. He noted that payments were made to farmers within 48 hours which is something that had never happened before in the state. So far, 64 lakh metric tons of paddy have been procured from 10.5 lakh farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He acknowledged that some farmers faced issues due to early rains, which caused their harvested paddy to get wet. He instructed collectors to counter false news about the procurement process and share accurate information with the public. He also called for strict monitoring of rice mills to protect farmers from being cheated.

The CM proposed compensation of Rs.10,000 per acre for farmers who lost crops due to unseasonal rains. He warned of serious action, including using the PD Act, against those selling fake seeds or hoarding fertilisers.

On the Bhu Bharati land records programme, CM Reddy said four pilot mandals have been selected initially, followed by one in each district. Revenue conferences will be held from June 3 to 20 at all mandals to settle land-related issues. He criticised the previous government’s Dharani system and said Bhu Bharati would offer a more transparent and people-friendly approach.

Regarding the Indiramma Housing Scheme, the CM told collectors to closely monitor construction progress. He directed officials to form price control committees at the mandal level to regulate costs of labour and materials. He also asked for prompt token distribution to beneficiaries and free sand supply without encouraging illegal sand mining.

He suggested setting up brick and centering units through women and youth under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme and displaying model houses in mandal centres. He also promoted the use of modern and low-cost construction technologies.

Collectors and in-charge ministers have been asked to visit the field on May 29 and 30 to assess monsoon preparedness, seed and fertiliser supply, paddy procurement, and the progress of Indiramma Housing and Bhu Bharati. Reports from these visits must be submitted by June 1.

The CM also instructed officials to organise grand celebrations for Telangana State Formation Day on June 2 across all districts.