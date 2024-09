Hyderabad: Several leaders of the All India Majlis e Ittehad Ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday, September 30, held a protest against HYDRA demolitions at the Bahadurpura MRO office.

At least four AIMIM corporators were detained amid the protest and have reportedly been taken to the Falaknuma police station.

Slogans of ‘CM down, down’ and ‘HYDRA hatao ghar bachao’ were also raised during the protest.

Several leaders of the All India Majlis e Ittehad Ul Muslimeen on Monday, September 30, held a protest against HYDRA demolitions at the Bahadurpura MRO office.



At least four AIMIM corporators were detained amid the protest and have reportedly been taken to the Falaknuma police… pic.twitter.com/fvBzlaO0tD — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 30, 2024

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)