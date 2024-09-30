‘Will you demolish Charminar if…’: Telangana HC raps HYDRA chief

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, September 30, pulled up HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganathan and the Ameenpur tahsildar over the body’s decision to raze down alleged illegal structures in Ameenpur on short notice.

The Telangana High Court criticized the HYDRA chief and the Ameenpur mandal tahsildar for demolishing structures on a Sunday, despite a court order against it.

The High Court also questioned the officials over the extent of the lake, FTLs and the consequences of demolition. The HYDRA chief was questioned if he would lend equipment to raze Charminar or the High Court if he was ordered to do so.

When the state representatives failed to answer, the court further slammed them for carrying out ‘ad hoc’ work and warned them of action if they failed to abide by the law.

The Ameenpur Tahsildar and the HYDRA chief appeared for the hearing of petitioners against the demolitions, virtually, after he was summoned on Friday, September 27.

The court pulled up Ranganathan for conducting a demolition spree of residential complexes in Ameenpur after issuing a notice just a day prior.

The judge was addressing the writ petition filed by Dr Md Rafi and other residents of Madhura Nagar, Beeramguda, who were aggrieved by HYDRA’s demolition of their property, which includes a hospital situated on Plot No 92, measuring 270 square yards in Survey Nos 165 and 166, located in Sri Krishna Nagar, Kistareddypet Gram Panchayat, Ameenpur Mandal, Sangareddy district.

The petitioners contended that they constructed the property with all necessary permissions from the Gram Panchayat within the prescribed time limit of 24 months.

During the proceedings, the Court found fault with the standing counsel for HYDRA and the government counsel for revenue, who had previously assured the Court that HYDRA and revenue officials would not interfere with the peaceful possession of the property.

However, despite these assurances and a prior Court order dated September 5, instructing them not to carry out the demolition, officials went ahead and demolished the structure.

Justice Lakshman emphasized that HYDRA, constituted under GO Ms 99 dated July 19 is a nodal agency tasked with protecting government assets and coordinating with local bodies to remove unauthorized encroachments. The matter has been adjourned until September 30.