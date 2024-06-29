CM holds meeting to prepare Warangal on par with Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to prepare a “Master Plan -2050” for the integrated development of Warangal city.

In a review meeting with officials here on Sunday, the CM said to make Warangal on par with Hyderabad.

“Take the required steps to develop Warangal as a heritage city. Complete land acquisition for Inner and Outer Ring Road. Furnish the full details regarding funds required for land acquisition,” he told officials.

The chief minister said that a review meeting on the development of Warangal City should be held every 20 days. “The government is ready to extend help for the development of the city . We need to find a solution to the dumping problems in Warangal,” he said.

Outer Ring Road should be proposed in a manner where one national highway joins another with connects with Textile Park, he said.

He asked officials to prepare plans to develop an underground drainage system under Smart City mission and drinking water pipelines, further adding they should prevent encroachment of nalas.