CM Jagan Mohan Reddy resumes bus yatra amid tight security after April 13 attack

Vijayawada: After a day’s rest on doctor’s advice following the injury sustained in stone pelting by some miscreants, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday resumed his ‘Memantha Siddham Yatra’ amid tight security.

On the 15th day of the yatra, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy started his journey from Keserapalle in Krishna District.

With a bandage over his left eyebrow, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief was seen sitting in the bus, waving at the people who had gathered in large numbers along the yatra route to welcome him.

At two places in Keserapalle, CM Reddy got down from the bus to greet the people. He interacted with a few citizens.

Following the April 13 incident in Vijayawada in which unidentified persons pelted stones at the Chief Minister, the police stepped up his security.

A tight vigil was being maintained along the yatra route to prevent any more attacks. The security personnel have imposed certain restrictions in the wake of Saturday’s incident.

Showering of petals and garlanding the leader from cranes was not being allowed.

The bus yatra later entered Gannavaram constituency where hundreds of people came out on the road to see CM Reddy.

After crossing Atkur Village and Veeravalli Cross, the bus yatra reached Hanuman Junction.

After stopping at Jonnapadu Village for lunch, the yatra will pass through Janardanapuram.

CM Reddy will address a public meeting in the evening on Eluru Road in Gudivada constituency.

CM Reddy sustained an injury on his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone in the Ajith Singh Nagar area on Saturday.

Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, the Vijayawada West MLA, who was standing next to CM Reddy, also sustained an injury in his left eye.

Similar incidents of stone pelting were reported on Sunday during campaigning by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader, Pawan Kalyan. Both the leaders were unhurt.

Unidentified person pelted stones on Naidu in Visakhapatnam District. It, however, missed the target.

Pawan Kalyan also escaped unhurt in a similar incident at Tenali in Guntur District.

Elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled on May 13.