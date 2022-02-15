CM KCR is PM Modi’s covert: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s covert and is planning to weaken the Congress party across the country by trying to attract allies of the United Progressive Alliance(UPA).

Revanth addressed the media after the party meet with key leaders including MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and said that CM KCR is trying to confuse the state congress workers by giving signals out that the TRS wants to work with the party and that the alliance will never happen. “Even if he licks the boots of us congress leaders, it won’t happen. KCR is doing all this because he knows that the TRS is on death bed,” he remarked.

Revanth alleged that this move to act closer to the congress party is the idea of political strategist Prashant Kishore. “Congress will win more than 90 seats in the upcoming assembly polls and KCR will be dethroned. It will also help make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of the nation. With PM Modi and Amit Shah’s instructions, KCR is acting like this as the head of a ‘Supari gang’ in the state. With the idea of a third front, he is planning to help PM Modi by weakening the congress party. Our party workers shouldn’t allow this to happen,” he said.

Telangana Congress party meeting at MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s residence on Tuesday.

Photo: Twitter.

The TPCC Chief said that the non-release of job notifications is leading to suicides in the state. “Lakhs of unemployed youth are suffering because the government isn’t releasing the notifications. Instead of saving these youth, they are shamelessly celebrating KCR’s birthday for three days,” he remarked.

He gave a call to congress workers to gherao all commissionerates and offices of the SPs in all districts of the state as an act of protest. He also asked the Youth Congress leaders to celebrate the birthday of donkeys in all constituencies on the Chief Minister’s birthday thereby registering a protest against the nonrelease of the job notifications.