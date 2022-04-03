CM KCR to protest against centre in New Delhi on April 11

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lead a protest against the BJP led centre in New Delhi on April 11, taking the fight to the national capital on the paddy procurement issue.

A few media reports suggested that the chief minister’s protest is a ‘hunger strike’. Speaking to Siasat.com, TRS party sources denied the claim and confirmed that it is just going to be a sit-in protest.

TRS working president on Saturday informed that the party will organise a five-pronged protest against the centre’s attitude towards paddy procurement from Telangana.

“On April 4, protests will be conducted at all Mandal headquarters in the state. On April 6, TRS workers will conduct ‘Rasta roko’ on the National Highways leading to Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Vijaywada. On the 7th, protests will be held with lakhs of farmers at all district headquarters except Hyderabad. On April 8, every farmer will hoist a black flag across 12,769 panchayats in the state. Rallies will also be held. Effigies of the centre will be burnt. On April 11, TRS ministers and public representatives will hold protests and the party MPs will voice their opposition in Parliament,” he said.

KTR also attacked the BJP’s policy on the issue of procurement and asked whether they have a one-nation-one procurement policy across the country or not.

“We need a unified procurement policy across the country. “You (centre) procure paddy from Punjab and we asked whether you will do the same in Telangana or not. Why shouldn’t we have one nation one procurement just like one nation one ration?” he questioned.