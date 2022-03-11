CM KCR unwell, visits Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday visited the Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda after radiating pain in the left arm. He has also been weak for the last couple of days.

According to media reports, Angiogram and a CT scan will be conducted by doctors after a preliminary examination. A final report will be released to the media on the Chief Minister’s health condition. He has been accompanied by his wife Shobha, daughter and MLC Kavitha, son and minister KT Rama Rao and Grandson Himanshu to the hospital.

Hence, we are conducting CT Scan and Angiogram on CM Sri KCR. We’ll decide the future course of action depending on the test reports. Hon’ble CM is stable. This is just a preventive check-up: Dr M.V. Rao — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 11, 2022

KCR has cancelled his visit to the Yadadri temple in order to go to the hospital.

#Telangana CM #KCR cancels visit to Yadadri temple & rushed to Yashodha hospital. According to doctors, he has been for the last couple of days and complained about radiating pain in his left arm. Angiogram will be done after preliminary examination. #CMKCR #TelanganaPolitics pic.twitter.com/k1bXHtqDwh — Revathi (@revathitweets) March 11, 2022

“Scans have reflected no blocks in CM KCR’s arteries. He complained of pain in his left arm and it would be due to stress caused to the frequent trips and meetings. The cervical spine is found to be stressed. He will be discharged at 3 PM today, media reports said.