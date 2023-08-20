CM KCR visits newly inaugurated market, interacts with farmers in Suryapet

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday, August 20, interacted with the vendors at the newly inaugurated vegetable and meat market in Suryapet.

The chief minister reached the Suryapet market in a helicopter in the afternoon. On his arrival, energy minister G Jagdish Reddy welcomed him at the helipad set up at SV degree college.

KCR interacted with farmers in the market and inquired about their crops. He also inquired about their income from cultivation.

After interaction with vendors, KCR inaugurated the Suryapet Government Medical College building. He also visited a newly constructed Vaikunta Dhamam in Mallapur.

Later in the day, the chief minister is also inaugurated the new Superintendent of Police (SP) Office and Integrated District Offices Complex before addressing a public meeting.