CM Kejriwal has taken care of Delhi’s senior citizens like his own parents: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken care of all the senior citizens of the national capital like his own parents, Revenue Minister Atishi said on Thursday while addressing elderly persons embarking on a pilgrimage under a government scheme.

The 80th train under Chief Minister Teerth Yatra Scheme departed for Dwarkadhish with 780 elderly devotees from the Safdarjung Railway Station here, an official statement said.

Ahead of the journey, a ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ was organised at the Thyagaraj Stadium by the Delhi government for all the devotees travelling on this train. Atishi met the elderly passengers and distributed travel kits and tickets to them.

“It is a matter of great pride for us that today the 80th train under Chief Minister Teerth Yatra Scheme is departing for Dwarkadhish. On behalf of all senior citizens of Delhi, I would like to thank CM Arvind Kejriwal for taking care of them like his own parents and arranging this pilgrimage for them. He has taken care of all the senior citizens of Delhi like his own parents,” Atishi said while addressing the devotees at the stadium.

She extended her best wishes to the pilgrims and urged them to have a fulfilling journey and pray for the prosperity of the nation and Delhi.

So far 79 trains have taken over 77,000 elderly people on various pilgrimages across India under the Chief Minister Teerth Yatra Scheme, the statement said.

This scheme facilitates journeys for senior citizens to Rameshwaram, Dwarkadhish, Somnath, Nageshwar, Jagannath Puri, Baba Mahakal in Ujjain, Shirdi Sai Baba, Tirupati Balaji, Ayodhya, Mata Vaishno Devi, Pushkar, Fatehpur Sikri, Golden Temple in Amritsar, Kartarpur Sahib, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Haridwar, it added.