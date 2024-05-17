CM Kejriwal likens situation in India to that in Russia

Amritsa: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday likened the situation in the country to that in Russia, claiming there is a “dictatorship”, and opposition leaders are being put in jail.

Kejriwal was addressing Punjab Aam Aadmi Party workers and leaders, including MLAs and MPs, asking them to put in their best to ensure the party’s victory in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

He slammed the BJP, accusing it of putting all rival party leaders in jail.

“The dictatorship that is going on in our country is not acceptable. India has never seen such a period in the past 75 years — putting opposition leaders in jail,” the AAP chief said.

“Like in Russia, (Vladimir) Putin had either sent all rival leaders in jail or got them killed and then conducted the elections and got 87 per cent votes. When there is no opposition, you will be the only one to get the votes,” he said.

Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case on May 10 to allow him to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. He will be back in jail on June 2.

“They put me in jail, (former Delhi deputy CM) Manish Sisodia was put in jail, Congress party’s bank account was attached, (they) are troubling TMC, (Tamil Nadu CM MK) Stalin’s ministers have been put in jail.

“Put everyone in jail. Then only one party and one leader will remain but democracy will not survive. We do not have to let this happen,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP national convenor alleged that two CCTV cameras were installed in his cell in Tihar jail, and he was monitored round the clock as to what he was doing in the prison.

“When I got up, how much time I spent in the bathroom, when I got out, how much time I remained in the toilet,” he further said on his allegation of being monitored.

He alleged that the CCTV feed of his cell was monitored by 13 officers for 24 hours. “I was told that one feed used to go to the PMO, and it was monitored on two TV sets to see what Kejriwal is doing in the cell,” he claimed.

“They tried to break me. I used to do meditation and read books. I have inner strength,” he further said.

Hitting out at the BJP, Kejriwal alleged that the motive of the party was to arrest him and thereafter, the party would break and the government would topple.

“But the exact opposite happened. AAP is a family and when a family faces any problem, then all of them get together,” he said.

Nothing will happen with the arrest of one Kejriwal and nothing will affect AAP, he said, adding that each worker is Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister claimed that as per jail manual, if the superintendent wishes then a meeting can be arranged in a room.

When Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann came to meet him in jail, his meeting was not arranged in a room, he alleged.

Kejriwal asked party leaders and officer bearers to work hard to ensure victory in all 13 seats in Punjab.

“I have to surrender on June 2. I will go back to jail. When the result comes on June 4, I will be watching TV in jail. I will be very satisfied if I come to know that 13 seats are won by AAP in Punjab. Do not disappoint me,” said the AAP leader.

Kejriwal came to Punjab on Thursday and held a roadshow in support of AAP’s Amritsar candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.