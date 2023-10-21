CM Khattar meets people affected by Nuh violence

Nuh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met the people affected by the July 31 communal violence here and said Nuh’s history reflects a spirit of brotherhood while underscoring the right of every community to conduct their religious programmes.

He made it clear that those involved in the violence would not be spared, regardless of their religion or caste.

Also Read Nuh violence: Cong MLA Mamman Khan granted regular bail

Khattar also offered prayers at the Nalheshwar Mahadev temple in Nalhar village, where a procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had been attacked.

Six people were killed in the communal violence, most of them during the attack. A Muslim cleric was killed in adjoining Gurugram.

“Every citizen condemns such incidents and these events should never have occurred,” the chief minister said at Badkali Chowk where he visited an oil mill that was set afire during the riots.

“Nevertheless, it is the responsibility of the district administration and the government to restore law and order promptly. Thanks to the collective efforts of everyone, the situation has returned to normal, he told reporters.

He met the family of Shakti Singh, 35, a resident of Bhadas village who lost his life in the Nuh violence and offered his condolences Khattar assured Singh’s family of the government’s support.

Presiding over a peace committee meeting at the Nuh district secretariat, Khattar listed various projects being undertaken to develop the Mewat region.

The Kotla Lake, spanning 108 acres in the Mewat region, will be developed. Additionally, a special pipeline will be laid along with the KMP to provide Yamuna water to the Nuh district, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to raising Nuh district to the same level as other districts, with a focus on education, health, industry, agriculture and law and order,” said Khattar.

The chief minister said Prime Minister Modi consistently inquires about the progress in Mewat during their meetings and called for collective efforts to fulfil the development goals.

The Haryana government’s efforts include establishing large-scale industries in the region to provide employment opportunities for the youth, he said.

The CM urged the people of Nuh district to ensure that they provide mainstream education to their children.

Khattar said Nuh district’s history reflects a spirit of brotherhood, underscoring the right of every community to conduct religious programs and the need to prevent any disruption of this harmony.

He said the government had called for applications on the ‘E-kshatipoorti’ portal for those who suffered losses in this violence. Compensation is still pending for some individuals, and a decision on this matter will be made soon. Investigations are also underway to determine the insurance claims for certain damaged vehicles, he said.

Khattar laid the foundation stone of the Yagyashala at the Gurukul in Bhadas village and also interacted with locals.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of police commemoration day, the Haryana chief minister paid tributes to the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

While addressing the programme, Khattar expressed his deep gratitude towards the police personnel and their families, acknowledging the challenges and risks they face daily.

Policing is a demanding and perilous duty and the state takes pride in the Haryana police force, he said.