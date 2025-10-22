CM Naidu begins UAE visit to attract investments in Andhra

Dubai: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, October 22, began the first day of his UAE visit with one-on-one meetings with several industry leaders to promote the state, attract investments, and invite industrialists to the CII Partnership Summit in November.

Naidu first met Sobha Group founder PNC Menon and briefed him on the development of the greenfield capital city, Amaravati.

“Naidu participated in one-to-one meetings with several industry giants on the first day of his three-day UAE tour to promote investments in Andhra Pradesh,” a release said.

Highlighting opportunities in tourism, real estate, and hospitality sectors, Naidu informed Menon that Google is setting up an AI data centre in Visakhapatnam.

He also invited the Sobha Group founder to visit Amaravati to witness ongoing developmental projects, calling the state the “best destination for investments.”

In response, Menon announced a contribution of Rs 100 crore for the development of a world-class library in Amaravati, the release added.

It was a pleasure meeting Mr. Ravi PNC Menon, Chairman of Dubai-based Sobha Group, to explore potential investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh’s real estate, hospitality, and tourism sectors. I appreciate their generous ₹100 crore contribution towards building a world-class… pic.twitter.com/NgOR7MvdLg — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 22, 2025

Naidu also met Sharaf Group vice chairman and Sharaf DG founder Sharafuddin, showcasing investment opportunities in logistics parks and warehouses in the state. Sharaf Group expressed interest in investing in these projects.

“If necessary, the state government is ready to change policies to attract investments in ports and national highways,” Naidu said.

He added that priority is being given to the automobile sector in Rayalaseema and invited Sharafuddin to attend the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam next month.

Also Read Indian expat student dies during Diwali celebrations in Dubai

Later, the CM held discussions with Transworld Group chairman Ramesh S Ramakrishna, outlining investment opportunities in shipbuilding units.

The group expressed interest in partnering in a shipbuilding unit at Dugarajapatnam Port. Naidu said the state government is keen on improving connectivity to several ports.

Naidu also met Shamsheer Vayalil, founder chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and briefed him on the digitalisation of health cards as a pilot project in some areas.

With expertise in medical research and healthcare, and operating a major cancer hospital in Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings agreed to set up a cancer centre in Tirupati.

I am in the UAE to present Andhra Pradesh as a premier investment hub and highlight our strengths across key growth sectors. Starting off a day of fruitful meetings, it was a pleasure to meet Mr. Satish Sivan, Consul General of Dubai; Mr. A. Amarnath, Charge d’Affaires, Embassy… pic.twitter.com/CMzwt923QE — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 22, 2025

Earlier, Naidu received a grand welcome at Dubai airport from a large number of Telugu residents, including women and entrepreneurs. He later met A Amarnath, Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of India, and Satish Sivan, Consul General, Dubai.

Observing the strong trade and technology partnership between the UAE and India, Sivan said the ties have further strengthened through mutual investments. “Trade relations with India have grown by 50 per cent in the past three years, and Indians are increasingly investing in the Emirates,” he said.

According to Sivan, the UAE has invested USD 23 billion in India so far, seeking 50 per cent returns over three years, with plans to invest in education, health, green energy, and food parks.

Naidu noted that bilateral ties have strengthened over the past decade, particularly through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s international outreach.

He also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s industry-friendly policies, prioritising green energy, technology, data centres, and a proposed quantum valley.