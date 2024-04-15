CM promises Mudiraj minister if Congress wins 15 LS seats in Telangana

He alleged that during the ten-year-rule of BRS government, not a single Mudiraj was given a ticket by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 15th April 2024 10:14 pm IST
CM Revanth Reddy has assured that if Congress wins 15 Lok Sabha seats, a Mudiraju (fishermen community) will be given a ministerial birth in the government.
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has promised that if Congress wins 15 Lok Sabha seats in the state, a leader from the Mudiraj (fishermen) community will be given a ministerial birth in his government.

In his speech at the “Palamuru Jana Jathara Sabha” held in Narayanpet on Monday, he also assured that the state government will take steps to change the Mudiraj community from BC-D to BC-A, even if meant engaging the best of the lawyers and winning that case in the Supreme Court.

He alleged that during the ten-year-rule of BRS government, not a single Mudiraj was given a ticket by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

MS Education Academy

Citing the saying “Inta Gelichi Raccha Gelavaali,” which is Telugu for “First win at home and then in the village,” he said will have to answer at the national level if any mistake happens in Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha segment in the coming elections.

Also Read
Telangana: A tug-of-war of a different kind in Mahabubnagar LS segment

“You gave a majority to Congress and made me the chief minister from this region. You nurtured and made this tree so big… When that tree is giving shade to you, will you let someone cut it down,” he asked.

Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 15th April 2024 10:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button