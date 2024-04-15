CM promises Mudiraj minister if Congress wins 15 LS seats in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has promised that if Congress wins 15 Lok Sabha seats in the state, a leader from the Mudiraj (fishermen) community will be given a ministerial birth in his government.

In his speech at the “Palamuru Jana Jathara Sabha” held in Narayanpet on Monday, he also assured that the state government will take steps to change the Mudiraj community from BC-D to BC-A, even if meant engaging the best of the lawyers and winning that case in the Supreme Court.

He alleged that during the ten-year-rule of BRS government, not a single Mudiraj was given a ticket by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Citing the saying “Inta Gelichi Raccha Gelavaali,” which is Telugu for “First win at home and then in the village,” he said will have to answer at the national level if any mistake happens in Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha segment in the coming elections.

“You gave a majority to Congress and made me the chief minister from this region. You nurtured and made this tree so big… When that tree is giving shade to you, will you let someone cut it down,” he asked.