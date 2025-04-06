CM Rekha Gupta vows to restore Delhi’s glory, work for all sections

New Delhi: Vowing to work for all sections of society, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the BJP’s ideology of nation first is guiding her government to restore the glory of the national capital.

“Today, party workers are working tirelessly for 15 to 16 hours a day for social welfare and nation building, and I greet them on the foundation day of our party,” said the Chief Minister.

“A BJP government in Delhi could be formed after 27 years because of the extra effort put in by our state team, respected president, MPs and all members,” she said.

The Chief Minister said the party workers have always followed the ideology of nation first, party second and themselves last.

“The country will always remain the top priority. Today, through our government, we are working for the development of Delhi and the country,” she said.

She added that the party’s seniors and ideologues have always taught them about the importance of working for society.

“Once again, standing under this party flag, we take a pledge that under the leadership of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our President J.P. Nadda, the entire BJP will remain constantly engaged in public service and continue to bring glory to the country so that it becomes a Vishwaguru,” she said at an event at Delhi BJP office.

Earlier, she offered prayers at Kalkaji Temple in South Delhi and said the city has started benefitting from PM Modi’s development model, and it was an auspicious coincidence that the Ayushman Bharat Scheme was also launched during Navratris.

“I have also sought blessing from God to give us the strength to serve Delhi to the best of our capacity,” she said.

The Chief Minister assured that in the coming days, new welfare schemes will be launched by her government.

The ruling party is celebrating its 45th Sthapna Diwas. The BJP was established on April 6, 1980, during a workers’ convention at the Kotla Ground in New Delhi, where Atal Bihari Vajpayee was elected the party’s first president.