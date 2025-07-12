CM Revanth calls for stronger Telangana-US ties at I-Day event

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday participated as the chief guest at the US Independence Day celebrations held at a private hotel in Banjara Hills. The event underlined the growing partnership between Telangana and the United States across multiple sectors.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Happy Independence Day to everyone. The world changed after America’s independence. The US has become a beacon of democracy and innovation, offering ideas and solutions to the world.”

Telangana, US stand for resilience: Revanth

Drawing a parallel between the two regions, Revanth said Telangana and the US both stand for resilience, innovation, and friendship. He recalled that the US Consulate in Hyderabad was established in 2008 during the Congress-led government under late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, a move that strengthened Indo-US relations.

He appreciated US Consul General Jennifer Larson for her continuous efforts in promoting business and cultural ties, particularly in areas like IT, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, defence, and manufacturing.

200 US companies operating in Hyderabad: Revanth

Revanth Reddy also noted that over 200 American companies are operating in Hyderabad and thousands of students from Telangana are studying in the US. “The Telugu language and culture are thriving in the US,” he added.

Outlining the state’s economic vision, the CM spoke about the ‘Telangana Rising’ roadmap, with targets of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and $3 trillion by 2047. He invited more American collaboration to reach these goals.

He also praised the India-US strategic partnership, which he said is built on shared democratic values and cooperation in trade, space, defence, and global peace.

Referring to the event’s theme, “Unite… Stronger…”, the Chief Minister concluded, “Together, we can grow stronger and bring the best of America to Telangana.”