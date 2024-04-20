CM Revanth challenges BJP’s Raghunandan to show development in Dubbak

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy challenged BJP candidate for Medak Lok Sabha segment M Raghunandan Rao to disclose how many funds and projects he has been able to bring to Dubbak, the constituency which he represented as the MLA.

Addressing a street corner meeting in Medak town before Congress candidate Neelam Madhu filed his nomination papers with the returning officer on Saturday, April 20, Revanth said that he was ready to take a Congress delegation to Dubbak by bus to see for themselves how much the constituency has developed, as promised by Rao before the by-election which he had eventually won.

“When Congress was in crisis, the people of this region elected Indira Gandhi from this parliamentary segment. From 1999 to 2024, either BRS or BJP represented Medak. Except for the industries established by Indira Gandhi, there is nothing that these two parties have done for Medak. These two parties should seek votes only after explaining to the people how many industries have they brought to this region and what development have they done in the last ten years,” Revanth said.

He also criticised BRS Medak candidate P Venkatrama Reddy for “forcefully” acquiring the lands of farmers for Mallannasagar and Ranganayakasagar reservoirs during the BRS regime.

On BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claim that the Congress party was finished, Revanth sought to know whether the former thought Congress was a “full bottle which he would drink and finish.”

“I’m not Jaipal Reddy or Jana Reddy to remain silent and keep watching whatever is happening. If you say you’ll pull down our government, I’ll chase you and beat you up,” he warned Chandrasekhar Rao.

On Rao claiming that 20 Congress MLAs were in touch with him, Revanth quipped wondering what was left in the BRS that could attract leaders from other parties.

Talking about Rs 10 lakh for Arogyasri, Indiramma houses being constructed for Rs 22,500 crore, gas cylinders for Rs 500, and 200 units free electricity for the poor which he said, was being given by the Congress government, Revanth said that unable to digest it, BJP and BRS were conspiring against the Congress.

“For ten years KCR and Harish Rao couldn’t fulfill their promises, but they are asking us to step down hardly 100 days after coming to power,” he pointed out.

He urged the people to elect Congress candidate Neelam Madhu, as he belonged to a backward community (Mudiraju).