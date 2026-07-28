CM Revanth defends HYDRAA after HC orders Ranganath’s removal

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, July 28, defended Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) after Telangana High Court directed the Chief Secretary to relieve AV Ranganath from his post as HYDRAA Commissioner.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said that HYDRAA is one of Telangana’s biggest reforms and vowed to strengthen the organisation. He alleged that some people were spreading false propaganda against the government and HYDRAA.

The CM added that he has complete faith in the judiciary and appreciated HYDRAA for its efforts in protecting lakes and land from encroachment.

VIDEO | Delhi: "HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency), one of Telangana's biggest reforms, will be strengthened," says Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. pic.twitter.com/clqNfJg6md — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026

Also Read HYDRAA clarifies on Lothukunta land dispute after HC’s warning

The Telangana High Court had given the direction on Monday while hearing contempt proceedings against HYDRAA for violating court orders by carrying out operations in a 40-acre land parcel in Lothkunta. Shanta Sriram Constructions has claimed the land as its private property.