CM Revanth defends HYDRAA after HC orders Ranganath’s removal

The CM added that he has complete faith in the judiciary and appreciated HYDRAA for its efforts in protecting lakes and land from encroachment.

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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, July 28, defended Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) after Telangana High Court directed the Chief Secretary to relieve AV Ranganath from his post as HYDRAA Commissioner.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said that HYDRAA is one of Telangana’s biggest reforms and vowed to strengthen the organisation. He alleged that some people were spreading false propaganda against the government and HYDRAA.

The CM added that he has complete faith in the judiciary and appreciated HYDRAA for its efforts in protecting lakes and land from encroachment.

Subhan Bakery

The Telangana High Court had given the direction on Monday while hearing contempt proceedings against HYDRAA for violating court orders by carrying out operations in a 40-acre land parcel in Lothkunta. Shanta Sriram Constructions has claimed the land as its private property.

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