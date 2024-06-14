CM Revanth expresses anguish over Utkoor, Peddapalli incidents

Hyderabad: Expressing his anguish over the incident where a person was beaten to death by his step brothers in broad daylight in Chinnaporla village of Utkoor mandal in Narayanpet district on Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered the DGP to take action against those who were perpetrating murders and atrocities in the State.

He also ordered action against the police officers if it was found that they showed negligence in protecting the law and order.

He also expressed his anguish on the inhumane incident of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Peddapalli district. He directed the police officials to register a case against the accused under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act immediately. The chief minister has assured that the government will render justice to the victim’s family.

Utkoor SI suspended for showing negligence in duties

Meanwhile, Bijja Srinivasulu, sub-inspector of Utkoor was suspended by district SP Yogesh Gautam for being negligent in his duties. It was ascertained by the higher officials that despite the victim’s family complaining to the police on time, due to the negligence shown by the sub-inspector a precious life was lost.

The police arrested four persons in connection with the murder.