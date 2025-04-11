CM Revanth inspects Jyotirao Phule statue installation site in Hyderabad

The officials have been asked to plan the statue in such a way that no traffic and other problems arise with necessary precautions.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and others at Amberpet
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy pays homage to Jyotirao Phule on the latter's birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, April 11 inspected the site for the installation of Jyotirao Phule’s statue at Necklace road in Hyderabad.

Officials were asked to survey the site and submit a report with a complete plan. The officials have been asked to plan the statue in such a way that no traffic and other problems arise with the necessary precautions.

Ahead of the inspection, Reddy paid homage to Phule’s statue at Amberpet on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary. Telangana CM was accompanied by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLAs, GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, BC union leaders Jajula Srinivas Goud and others.

