CM Revanth inspects Telangana Thalli statue works at Secretariat

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, November 22, inspected the progress of the Telangana Thalli statue, which is being constructed in the front courtyard of Telangana’s Secretariat complex.

The government is working on a war footing to finish the works to unveil the statue on December 9, in honour of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, whose birthday falls on the same day.

The Congress party considers the role of Sonia Gandhi in the creation of the Telangana state to be crucial, and ‘gift’ her the Telangana Thalli (Mother Telangana) statue in reverence of the leader.

December 9 is also the last day of Praja Palana Vijayotsavam celebrations. The government decided to invite women from all the districts for the event.

Also Read Facial recognition system to be introduced at Telangana Secretariat

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have criticised the ongoing construction works in the secretariat complex, terming it a waste of public funds.

In addition to the construction of the Telangana Thalli statue, the government, is also changing the main gate of the office complex, named after the father of the Indian constitution, Dr BR Amberdkar. According to reports this change is being done due to ‘vastu reasons’.

The state government had launched a good governance festival across Telangana last week, to mark the first anniversary of the Congress government. Special events will be organised at Tank Bund and surrounding areas in Hyderabad for three days on December 7, 8 and 9, as part of the celebrations.

After unveiling the Telangana Thalli statue, Revanth will participate in public meetings at Warangal, Karimnagar, and Mahabubnagar. He will lay foundation stones for Indira Mahila Shakthi Bhavans in 22 districts remotely from Warangal on November 19.