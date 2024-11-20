Facial recognition system to be introduced at Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: Chief secretary A Santhi Kumari has issued orders to introduce a facial recognition system to record the attendance of employees at the Telangana Secretariat.

This move comes after complaints regarding irregularities in the manual attendance method where employees sign attendance registers.

To address this the new system will be implemented with face recognition devices set to be installed at all entry and exit points of the Secretariat.

Employees and outsourcing staff are required to register for the system starting November 22.

On November 6, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi directed additional commissioner Nalini Padmavathi to set up facial-recognition-based attendance system at various GHMC offices, to ensure improved efficiency and punctuality from the corporation office staff.

The action followed an unannounced inspection she conducted at the GHMC headquarters. The mayor found that the employees of various departments of the institution are not following their scheduled times.