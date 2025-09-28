CM Revanth offers prayers at renovated Bathukamma Kunta Lake

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the renovated Bathukamma Kunta Lake at Amberpet, nearly four decades after it fell prey to encroachments. The lake is now open to the public.

CM Revanth immersed Bathukamma in the waters, offered aarti to Goddess Gangamma, and performed traditional rituals.

Speaking on HYDRAA, which helped restore the Bathukamma Kunta Lake, the chief minister said, “Hyderabad’s roads and drainage systems were designed to handle 2 cm of rain per day. However, post the pandemic, we see more irregular climate changes, more rains, more flodding situations. After consulting environmental experts, HYDRAA was launched for better management of water bodies and encroachments.”

Also Read Telangana CM lays foundation stones for Bharat Future City projects

He emphasised that those encroaching on rivers, lakes, and streams will face strict action. In Amberpet, where the Musi River stretches for 5 km, officials will conduct surveys of poor households in the catchment area and provide necessary rehabilitation, he said.

CM Revanth Reddy also instructed authorities to prepare proposals to name Bathukamma Kunta after senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, who has long fought to protect it. He added that a mini-secretariat would be built in the constituency, bringing together various government offices, with all permissions and funding expected to be completed by December 9.