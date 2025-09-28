Telangana CM lays foundation stones for Bharat Future City projects

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, September 28, laid the foundation stones for two major projects for the Bharat Future City, at Mirkhanpet in Kandukuru Mandal of Rangareddy district.

Future City Development Authority building

CM Revanth Reddy on Sunday, laid the foundation stone for the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) office that will have a jurisdiction over 765 square kilometers, including 56 villages, across 7 mandals and 3 Assembly constituencies and will guide the growth of Bharat Future City, its industrial cluster, and other transformative projects.

The office is spread over and area of 7.29 acres and has been sanctioned Rs 19 crore for its development. The office will have 36 regular and 54 outsourced posts.

Greenfield Radial Road–1

In addition to the FCDA building, the CM also laid the foundation stone for Greenfield Radial Road – 1, a 41.5 km expressway meant to facilitate seamless connectivity between the ORR and RRR and also provide faster access to Bharat Future City and E-City.

The project, going from Raviryal (Tata Interchange) on ORR to Amangal (Ratan Tata Road) on RRR has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 4,621 crore with Phase 1 and Phase 2 being allocated Rs 1,911 crore and Rs 2,710 crore respectively.

Phase 1 will have a stretch of 19.2 km running from Raviryal ORR (Tata Interchange) to Meerkhanpet while Phase 2 will have a stretch of 22.3 km going from Meerkhanpet to RRR at Amangal.

The 100 meter partially access-controlled expressway will feature feature 6 lanes, (expandable to 8) along with a metro/rail corridor, cycle tracks, footpaths, greenbelts and service roads.

The entire project will cover 14 villages across 6 mandals of Rangareddy district.

Bharat Future City will be a hub for Fortune 500 companies: CM

Speaking at the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy asserted that Bharat Future City will be the hub of Fortune 500 companies in the next 10 years and will attract investments and opportunities from all over the world.

He recalled how Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad had been developed under Quli Qutub Shah, Nizam and the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. “We have a lot to learn from the past and build a future city for future generations.” he stated.

The CM also said that since Telangana is a land locked state, the government has planned to build a dry port connecting the greenfield highway between Machllipatnam and Future City. He said that the union government has also agreed to develop a bullet train network from Future City to Amaravati.

Adding to this, an underground power line network will also be made available for the new city.

The CM has assured that works for the FCDA building and Skill University will be completed by December and that the authority will start discharging its duties from the building three times a month.

“All the prospective investors will also be invited to the FCDA office for talks.” the CM stated while also suggesting Ministers Bhatti Vikramarka and D Sridhar Babu to allocate 10 acres of land for Singareni Colleries Corporate office.

