CM Revanth owes apology to backward classes of Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Sircilla MP KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, November 10, remarked that the chief minister Revanth Reddy owes the backward class of Telangana an apology for failing to implement the “BC Declaration” that the Congress party had made during the run-up to the assembly elections last year.

KTR’s remarks came during a media conference held after addressing the party workers in Hanamkonda. He announced that the BRS is set to conduct a week-long campaign from November 29, to highlight the Congress-led state government’s failures to the people of Telangana.

KTR said Congress, last year, had promised if the party is elected to power they would implement the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC sub-plan with statutory status. This was in addition to the promise of spending Rs 1 lakh crore spread across five years of the tenure. KTR added that Congress had promised the creation of a new department for the most backward classes (MBC) welfare.

KTR alleged that despite these promises, none of them seems to have been realised by the Congress government, even after one year in power.

The former IT minister also accused the chief minister of spreading lies and wasting public money on full-page ads, while being low on delivery.

KTR criticised the state government for failing to deliver financial support to BC welfare departments, BC and minority welfare Gurukuls, provide fee reimbursement, and provide interest-free loans to the people in need, who belong to the BC communities.

He also accused the Revanth Reddy government of not only failing to provide funds to the welfare of the poor but also scrapping away existing schemes which were delivering on helping the backward classes.