CM Revanth Reddy announces pension for eligible toddy tappers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Tuesday, August 18, that the state government would provide pensions to all eligible Toddy tappers in the community.

“Our government will take the responsibility of protecting the livelihood of toddy tappers,” the Chief Minister said. Wild Date and Palmyra trees will be planted on government lands and also along canal embankments to provide livelihoods to the toddy tapper community.

The state government already provides a compensation of Rs 5 lakh in case of the accidental death of a toddy tapper.

Addressing a meeting after unveiling the statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud, the CM warned people that the BRS leaders were using their ill-gotten wealth to spread false news through media and social media platforms against the government.

It was the KCR government that encouraged people to practise their traditional occupations, such as rearing buffaloes and sheep, stitching footwear and fishing. Once his party came to power, children from these communities were encouraged to pursue education, become doctors, lawyers, and IAS officers, and participate in the rebuilding of Telangana, he said.

“This is a Telangana of the Bahujans. We have proven that social justice and the freedom to live are hallmarks of the ‘Indiramma’ administration.” The Chief Minister appealed to all communities to continue traditional occupations and also ensure that children get an education.

‘Family justice vs social justice’

The CM said that he appointed Mahesh Goud as the Congress party president. When KCR was the CM, Harish Rao and KTR became key figures (acting like chief ministers). BC leaders Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari, Seethakka, and Konda Surekha became ministers in his government.

KCR nominated Santosh Kumar as a Rajya Sabha MP, while his government, the people’s government, nominated Anil Kumar Yadav and Vem Narendar Reddy as MPs.

“We appointed Kodandaram as an MLC, granddaughter of the heroic woman Chakali Ailamma and Srikanthachari’s mother, Shankaramma, as members of the Telangana State Women’s Commission… This government does not belong to me alone. It is a government dedicated to social justice and welfare. It belongs to everyone.”

The CM listed out the measures taken to strengthen the education system. In the past, quality meals were not served in welfare hostels. The people’s government was serving meals made with fine-quality rice and nutritious breakfasts, as well as milk and Ragi malt to the children.

The Chief Minister stressed that education is the only way for our children to rise to positions of power and leadership. The government will take the responsibility for their education. The government was already providing a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 to those enrolling in ATCs (Advanced Training Centres).

He alleged that KCR, KTR, Harish Rao, and Kavitha have built farmhouses spanning hundreds of acres. “We are constructing 7 lakh ‘Indiramma’ houses. Had KCR built houses during his 10-year tenure, 20 lakh homes could have been constructed. However, the BRS leader showed no concern for the poor man’s housing needs,” he said.