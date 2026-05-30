CM Revanth Reddy appears before Hyderabad court in two cases

While one case was registered at Huzurnagar police station in Suryapet district, the other was booked in Kamalapur police station in Karimnagar district.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th May 2026 10:33 pm IST
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy says Bandi Bageerath was arrested by police, and didn't surrender.
A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared before a local court on Saturday, May 30, in connection with two cases registered against him in the past.

While one case was registered at Huzurnagar police station in Suryapet district, the other was booked in Kamalapur police station in Karimnagar district. They were registered during the previous BRS regime.

The 2019 case at Huzurnagar police station concerns the alleged presence of people beyond the permitted limit during a road show.

Subhan Bakery

The case at Kamalapur police station was booked in 2021 over the alleged violation of Covid-19 norms, including not wearing a mask.

Lawyer Ch Vishweshwar Rao told PTI Videos that the case registered at Kamalapur police station was posted for judgement on June 4. The Huzurnagar case was posted for trial on June 18.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th May 2026 10:33 pm IST

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