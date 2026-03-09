CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, March 9, inaugurated the Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu restored by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

According to HYDRAA, the lake, which had shrunk to 16 acre due to encroachments, silt accumulation and dumping of construction waste, has now been expanded to 30 acre.

Additionally, HYDRAA also constructed eight inlets to allow floodwater to enter the lake instead of stagnating in residential areas. Canal diversion works have also been completed to prevent sewage from entering, and several islands have been built to ensure biodiversity in the pond.

“Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu has become a popular boating spot, and people come from nearly five kilometres away to walk or let their children play. On Sundays, it becomes a big picnic spot. Hyderabad’s lakes, which have lost their charm due to encroachments, are becoming a venue for celebration after HYDRAA developed them,” Commissioner AV Ranganth said.

A walking track and a cycle track have also been established around the lake, and facilities for sports, a gym and a sewage treatment plant are being planned.

Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla inaugurated

The previous day, the CM had inaugurated Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake in the Old City area, which HYDRAA had expanded to 18 acre from a mere 4.20 acre.

The restoration of these lakes was taken up by HYDRAA as part of phase one of their lake development initiative. Pathways, open gyms and children’s play areas have also been developed around the lake.

Speaking at the inauguration, the CM had called to develop all lakes into “Lake Economy Zones” by setting up shops where people can buy milk, fruits and vegetables during their morning walks.

He also said that the same will be done for the Musi river and night bazaars will be set up on both sides of the 55-kilometre stretch from Gandipet lake to Gowrelli.