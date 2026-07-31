CM Revanth Reddy orders innovation hub at Skill University

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy asks Telangana MPs to represent the issues of the state to the Centre during the Parliament Monsoon Sessions expected to begin on July 20, 2025.
A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 31, asked officials to set up a research centre for innovation in the state’s Young India Skill University.

Reddy, who held a meeting on the Skill, Human Capital and Knowledge Training Initiatives (SHAKTI) department, also told officials to establish a wing in the university to teach foreign languages.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is the Chairperson of Board of Governors of Young India Skills University.

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Reddy instructed offcials to provide internship opportunities to students of state-run engineering colleges, an official release said.

He told officials to introduce courses related to EV and drone technologies in the Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) in the state. The government transformed ITIs as ATCs.

He directed the officials to strengthen the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) which helps youth in finding jobs in foreign countries.

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The CM also said that the government would sanction nursing colleges as per demand, the release said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:

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