Phone tapping case: Arrested cops taken for questioning

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police took into custody additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Mekala Thirupathanna and additional SP of Bhupalpally Nayini Bhujanga Rao in custody from the Central Prison Chanchalguda for questioning on Friday, March 29.

Both the senior policemen along with DSP Praneeth are currently facing criminal investigation for illegally tapping the phones of opposition leaders during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s tenure.

Phones of several people including then opposition leader and current Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy were also tapped.

The court granted five-day custody of Thirupathanna and Bhujanga Rao to the police. Following the order, a police team reached the Chanchalguda jail and took both the accused into custody.

They were shifted to Osmania General Hospital and after medical examination will be taken to Banjara Hills police station where interrogation will be done in the case.

However, the court has denied Panjagutta police’s request for five days of additional custody for Praneeth Kumar aka Praneeth Rao, who is facing multiple charges, including criminal breach of trust. Praneeth had reportedly also destroyed evidence after Congress came to power to cover up his tracks.

As per the conditions of custody, the counsel of both accused can be present during the questioning, and interrogation cannot be done between 8 pm and 8 am on all five days.

Thirupathanna and Bhujanga Rao were arrested on similar charges as Praneeth Rao, including, conspiracy to develop profiles of private persons by misusing their official positions, destroying evidence of their illegal activities and disappearance of evidence.

Apart from these cops, a Task Force DCP and inspector were also questioned by the Panjagutta police in connection with the case on Thursday. Both of them are in custody and are likely to be arrested.