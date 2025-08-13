CM Revanth Reddy reviews development plans for temples in Kodangal

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, August 12, reviewed development plans for several temples in Kondangal constituency.

In a meeting with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Endowments Department Commissioner Venkata Rao, Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain, Kodangal Area Development Authority Special Officer Venkat Reddy, and others, plans for the comprehensive development of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kodangal, Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Daulatabad, the Shiva Temple in Kosgi, and the Venugopala Swamy Temple were discussed.

The CM also approved development of the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kodangal on a six-acre site, on the lines of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) model.

Officials also presented designs for the temple’s prakara mandapam (enclosure hall), mada streets, Bhu Varaha Swamy temple, sanctum sanctorum, and maha mandapam. Apart from this, the CM also reviewed the designs for the development of the temples in Daulatabad and Kosgi.

The CM made suggestions on the designs and instructed that the temples should be developed magnificently with stone structures.