CM Revanth ruling Telangana through fear, intimidation: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Friday, November 7 said that chief minister A Revanth Reddy is ruling Telangana “through fear and intimidation,” in the context of raids over BRS leaders’ houses, ahead of Jubilee Hills bypoll.

Addressing the media at the “Meet the Press” programme in Hyderabad ahead of the Jubilee Hills by elections. Rao said Revanth Reddy, “who had a long record of using the Right to Information (RTI) Act to extort industrialists and real estate firms, was using the same tactics and spreading fear instead of governance as chief minister.”

“Even today, Revanth Reddy is blackmailing private college managements who are seeking clearance of pending fee reimbursement dues and hospitals which are demanding release of Aarogyasri bills. He is threatening action over minor violations by sending police, vigilance or municipal officers if they protest,” the Siddipet MLA said.

Houses of BRS leaders raided

Earlier on Friday, the houses of BRS MLC Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao and former BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy were raided by the flying squad.

Teams of the flying squad arrived at Reddy’s house in Mothinagar and Rao’s house in Kukatpally. The raid was conducted on suspicion that large amounts of cash were kept at the houses of the two leaders. As the news of the raids spread, BRS workers rushed to the locations and protested over the raid.