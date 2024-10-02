Telangana CM Revanth to flag off CM Cup 2024 torch relay at LB Stadium

The torch relay team will be covering 33 districts in 16 days before returning to Hyderabad.

Updated: 2nd October 2024 6:47 pm IST
CM Revanth Reddy to flag-off CM Cup 2024 torch relay from LB stadium at 4 pm on Thursday.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government under the purview of Telangana Sports Authority (TGSA) is organising a torch relay that will start from LB Stadium on Thursday, October 3, and will cover 33 districts in 16 days and return to Hyderabad.

This exercise is being carried out to encourage rural sports talent to actively participate in the “CM Cup 2024” sports competitions to be held this year.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy will be lighting the torch and unveiling the CM Cup mascot logo at LB Stadium at 4 pm on Thursday.

Winners of the national games that were held in Goa in 2023 will be given cash rewards on the occasion.

As the torch relay passes through the rural areas, sportspersons, sports associations, coaches, physical education teachers, and district administrators will be actively participating in the event.

