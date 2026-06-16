CM Revanth to launch Arutla Telangana Public School on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the Telangana Public School (TPS) at Arutla at 9.30 am on Wednesday, June 17.

The chief minister’s dream project, TPS was designed with state-of-the-art facilities to compete with the corporate educational institutions, heralding a new revolution in he public education system in the state.

After unveiling the Telangana Public School pylon. Revanth Reddy will visit the digital classrooms, library, science labs, dining hall, and sports grounds. A special meeting with the students, teachers, and school committee members will be held, where the chief minister will interact with them and seek their opinion while having breakfast with the students. A public meeting is also being organised at the same venue.

With the aim of providing public education on par with corporate institutions, Revanth Reddy had constituted the Telangana Education Commission headed by Dr Akunuri Murali as its chairperson. Under the supervision of the Commission, the Arutla Telangana Public School was developed.

The contribution of Education Commission Chairman Dr Akunuri Murali, and members PL Visweshwar Rao, Dr Charakonda Venkatesh, and Joshna Shivareddy in developing the concept of TPS has bene well known.

The school offers education of international standards from nursery to the intermediate level. Alongside quality education, equal emphasis is also being given to sports, cultural activities, and personality development.

Students at Telangana Public Schools are being provided with free bus transportation, breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks. Instruction will be held in the English medium. Featuring modern teaching methods and technological facilities, the Telangana Public School has been designed as a role model for education in the state, aimed at further boosting public confidence in government schools.

The government has selected four schools for the Telangana Public School pilot project. In the first phase, the schools chosen include Arutla and Manchala in Ranga Reddy district, as well as Vangur and Polkampalli in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

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The Congress government has formulated an action plan to expand the Telangana Public School concept across the state, with a target of establishing 100 such schools in a phased manner.

The Government has also arranged 5 school buses to transport students from Arutla and surrounding villages to the school. The initiative will help the parents to enroll their children studying in the private institutions in the Telangana Public School.

Currently, a total of 1,814 students are studying at the Arutla Telangana Public School. Around 150 students are enrolled in the pre-primary section, 600 in the primary school, 800 across the two high school blocks, and 160 and 104 students in the first and second years of Intermediate, respectively.

Faced with an overwhelming demand from parents, the school has reached a point where it has had to put up a ‘No Admission’ board.